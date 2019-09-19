Children’s Home Society names new chief executive officer

Children's Home Society (CHS) has appointed Michelle Lavallee as its next chief executive officer.

Lavallee, the first woman to lead the nonprofit, follows Bill Colson, who will retire this year. She is the 10th leader in the organization's 126-year history.

“South Dakota’s children and families will benefit greatly from Michelle’s strong leadership skills in strategy development, fundraising, and workforce development,” said Meg Warder, CHS board chair. “Michelle is a well-respected and experienced leader in South Dakota, grounded to lead CHS to future growth. She also has an incredible passion to advance our mission to empower our communities to be resilient, safe, healthy and strong. We are excited for CHS’s future with Michelle at the helm.”

Lavallee and Colson will work together during the leadership transition through the rest of the year.

“I’m so inspired by the work of Children’s Home Society and am humbled to further expand its mission,” Lavallee said. “It will be an honor to work with this passionate team and positively impact the lives of so many children, adults, and families within communities in South Dakota.”

Lavallee was a lieutenant governor candidate for South Dakota and is an adjunct faculty member, Beacom School of Business, The University of South Dakota. Some of Lavallee’s previous positions include executive-level positions within Raven Industries, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, and the University of South Dakota.

She holds a B.S. in Communications from Northwestern University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

Lavallee’s primary office will be at the CHS campus in Sioux Falls, which houses the main administrative center, but she will be regularly serving within the Black Hills campus as well.