Children's Inn gift wrap booth open at Empire Mall through Dec. 24

The gift wrap booth for Children's Inn at the Empire Mall runs Nov. 29 through Christmas Eve.

Volunteers and members of Children's Inn will be at the booth during mall shopping hours to wrap Christmas gifts.

Those who would like to donate their time to the gift wrap booth can email staci.kropuenske@chssd.org or call 605-338-0116 for more details. To make a monetary donation to Children's Inn, visit CHSSD.org.

Children's Inn provides free services for women, children, and men who are victims of family violence, elder abuse, child abuse, neglect or sexual assault.