Children's Inn, more than just a shelter for domestic violence survivors

Children's Inn is a domestic violence shelter that provides a variety of services to victims.

But there's something it gives to survivors that is more than just clothing or a conversation with a licensed professional.

"We offer that hope to people," said Amy Carter, Children's Inn operations director. "Women and kids come to us every day and they are really often times at their lowest point in their life. They're very scared, they're anxious. They don't know what the future is going to hold."

Hope, a four-letter word that can be deleted from a victim's vocabulary after they go through abuse, stalking or sexual assault.

"We really just want to be able to surround victims of abuse with a lot of services and a lot of support during their time of crisis," Carter said.

The number of people the shelter is seeing rises every year. In October, the Children's Inn took in 127 victims, which is an increase of 12 percent over last year.

"We've also seen like a 27% increase in the number of crisis calls that we have so we know that there are victims out there and we know that there are people who are experiencing abuse in their lives who need and want help," Carter said.

That's why fundraisers like the gift wrap booth are so important so the Children's Inn can stay open 24-7, offering ongoing counseling, support groups, and shelter.

"We can connect them with other resources, law enforcement, protection orders, financial resources, whatever it might be," Carter said.

To help build them up while letting them know they're not alone in this process to regaining some hope.

You can help keep these services available in Sioux Falls at the Children's Inn by visiting the gift wrap booth. It's open inside the Macy's wing of the Empire Mall through Christmas Eve.