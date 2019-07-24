Christion signs with Cowboys

Former South Dakota State Jackrabbit Taryn Christion is going to get another NFL shot.

This time with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas signed Christion Wednesday. He'll be one of four quarterbacks in training camp when it starts Friday in California.

Christion will be competing for one of the two backup spots behind starter Dak Prescott.

He signed with Seattle after being an undrafted free agent but was released by the Seahawks after just a short time with them in May.

Now, after a recent workout with the Cowboys, they decided to sign the Sioux Falls native, who holds about every quarterback record at SDSU.