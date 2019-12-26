Christmas Day banquet in Mitchell

On Christmas day in Mitchell, the Mitchell Masonic Lodge, Corn Palace Shrine Club, and community volunteers came together for a worthy cause.

The community Christmas Day Banquet is a way to offer food and fellowship throughout the community, providing a hot meal and company to anyone who needs it.

This is the 21st year that the event has been held.

"I hope they keep continuing to do it because it's good for the community," said Don Arens, banquet attendant. "Gives people the chance that don't have anybody to come down here and eat."

"I had instances of homeless people that are coming, transients coming through, this is the only warm meal they got in a week," said Troy Magnuson, banquet organizer. "To stop down here it's incredible the people you touch and see through this event."

The community banquet delivered over 2,000 meals through the community and expected to serve between 400 and 600 people.