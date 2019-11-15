Christmas at the Western Mall light show not returning in 2019

A holiday tradition will not be returning to the Western Mall in Sioux Falls this year.

The Christmas at the Western Mall light show and fundraiser will not take place in 2019.

The show's creator, Joseph Noe, said organizers were unable to secure an agreement with the Western Mall to host the event this season.

Since 2010, the show has been a major fundraiser for Make-A-Wish South Dakota. Organizers say it raises an average of $20,000 a year for the organization.

Even though the show will not be held this year, both Make-A-Wish and Noe say there are no "hard feelings."

"Nothing but gratitude for the years that they've allowed us to use that space and through the work of our promoter, through the volunteers, the public that came out and made donations to support the show, the mall merchants, the sponsors, all the folks who had a part in that," said Make-A-Wish South Dakota President Susan Salter.

Make-A-Wish and Noe are looking for other venues interested in hosting the show next year.

Scheels, the event's primary sponsor, is still donating $5,000 to Make-A-Wish.