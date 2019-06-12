Cigna closing one of its Sioux Falls sites

Cigna, a national healthcare insure, is integrating its two Sioux Falls locations into one site.

The company will close its 2500 E. 52nd St. facility and move operations to its 4901 N 4th Ave. facility. The move is expected to be completed in 2020.

In a statement, Jennifer Luddy, Cigna's director of external affairs, said "The company will continue to have a substantial presence in the community. For the fraction of area Cigna employees involved in the move, most will be offered alternate work sites locally for their current roles or new roles locally. We will ensure there is no disruption to patients whose prescriptions are filled at this location."