Cinnabon coming to The Empire Mall

Cinnabon is officially coming to The Empire Mall.

In a press release Tuesday, The Empire Mall says Cinnabon is joining over 140 specialty shops and eateries.

“After continuous requests from shoppers for the highly sought-after, national brand, Cinnabon, we’re thrilled to share it’s going to become a reality,” said Cinnabon Owners Kelly Saunders and Bailey Carlson. “The Sioux Falls community has embraced our past endeavors, such as Auntie Anne’s, and we’re excited to share our next venture’s delectable treats with the community this spring.”

Cinnabon will be located in the food court. Cinnabon is expected to open this spring.

