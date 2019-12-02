Cirque Dream Holidaze coming to Sioux Falls

A unique holiday performance is coming to Sioux Falls, with the Denny Sanford Premier Center set to host "Cirque Dreams Holidaze".

The show boasts fantastic set pieces, more than 300 costumes, and 20 of the world's most astonishing acts.

For one performer, this stop is even more meaningful than the rest. Kit Asfeldt grew up in Sioux Falls

"I'm excited," Asfeldt said. "I think my parents are coming, my whole family is coming to the show. I think I have a lot of friends left from high school that are hopefully going to come as well so I think it's gonna be a really nice, receptive audience for us that night."

Asfeldt grew up in Sioux Falls, graduating from Lincoln High School and then from the University of South Dakota.

You can see his performance on Dec. 12.