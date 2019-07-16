Cirque Dreams Holidaze coming to Sioux Falls

A show for the holiday season is bringing more than 30 costumed artists to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in December. Cirque Dreams Holidaze is described as being a Broadway Musical and a new Cirque adventure for the holiday season.

There are more than 300 imaginative costumes, 20 different acts, and original music throughout the show. The audience will enjoy acrobatics, gravity-defying feats, and theatrical production numbers.

The show will be at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls Thursday, December 12th. It starts at 7:30 PM.

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 22nd. Tickets range in price from $39.50 to $99.50.