Citibank packages 100,000 meals for local families

Volunteers from Citibank in Sioux Falls are partnering with a non-profit organization to package 100,000 meals for children and families in need.

Once the healthy meals are all packaged, they will be distributed to Feeding South Dakota.

This is one of eight hunger projects taking place across the country on Citi's annual global community day.

"The goals today are really to just make sure that we're feeding the needy around us, and this was an opportunity for us to step in and make sure that we continued our volunteerism," said Craig Hansen, with Citibank. The Citibank community here in Sioux Falls has always been a leader in that area."

Last June in Sioux Falls, Citi employees spent nearly 300,000 hours volunteering in the community.