City: Don't stack storm debris on curb sides

Sioux Falls city officials are asking residents to follow certain guidelines while cleaning up after this week's storm damage.

Public Works Director Mark Cotter says the city does not want people to stack up storm debris on boulevard.

The city will remove trees and branches that fell into the right of way. However, Cotter says any debris that fell on private property is the homeowner's responsibility to remove.

Four tree debris sites are currently open for people to drop off trees and branches, free of charges. Cotter said if you are unable to move the debris yourself, call 211.

Cotter said 5,000 vehicles have already dropped off loads at the public debris sites.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering to help with the clean up effort can call 211.