A new dog park in downtown Sioux Falls is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The city council approved seven to zero on hearing a second reading Tuesday of the proposed dog park that would be located at Fort Sod Park.

Funding for the dog park would come from a donation from Joe and Jennifer Kirby.

The city council will hear a second reading on the new park next week.

They will also vote on the proposed name of the park, which would be "Kirby Dog Park at Fort Sod."