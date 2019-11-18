City council approves second reading for Railyard Development proposal

The city council gave full approval for a second reading of a proposed development for the property between 8th and 6th Street in downtown Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls developer Jeff Scherschligt managing partner and founder of Pendar Properties is asking to purchase two plots of land.

The first phase of the proposed project is to create a multi-use building called "Railyard Flats," which will include office space, outdoor decks, dining areas, and more than 40 apartments.

The second phase is the development of Cherapa II.

"The short time that I've been on the council, it seems like more projects that the city's been involved in downtown have stopped or failed," Councilor Curt Soehl, said. "It's exciting to see one going forward. So, I am excited and very confident and happy we can move this forward."

The second reading for both phases will be December 3rd. If approved, they hope to break ground for Railyard Flats as soon as next spring.




