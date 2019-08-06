City leaders break ground on new pump station

Sioux Falls city leaders and officials gathered Tuesday for a virtual groundbreaking.

The city broke ground on a new project aimed at enhancing the city's wastewater system. The event was live-streamed on the city's Facebook page.

The nearly $25 million project is part of the city's improvements to the overall sanitary sewer collection system.

That station currently pumps nearly 21 million gallons of wastewater per day. This new facility will give the city the ability to pump 65 million gallons during peak flow events.

"You know, our customers have grown to expect in a modern city very reliable and affordable wastewater service," said Mark Cotter, Public Works director. "The pump station that we'll retire will have actually run continuously for 40 years. And it's done a really good job, but it's time to upgrade it. More advanced technology, advanced corrosion protection, back up generation and a number of other things that our design team and constructors will bring to us."

The increased capacity allows the city to meet the future growth needs of the community.