City of Sioux Falls announces Arts Task Force

The city of Sioux Falls is trying to figure out how to better support arts and culture.

Mayor Paul TenHaken announced the members of a 2020 Arts Task Force on Wednesday.

The group will recommend a plan to facilitate more arts and culture in Sioux Falls. Mayor TenHaken says the city owes a portion of its success to those areas.

“People travel from all over to come to shows here, to see the SculptureWalk, to see the Falls, to experience shows at the pavilion, our symphony, all kinds of arts initiatives are driven by the Sioux Falls economy,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken.

The group will have two meetings in February and March. A final report from the task force is expected in May.

