City of Sioux Falls issues snow alert

The city of Sioux Falls has issues a snow alert after a winter storm dropped several inches of snow on the city.

The snow alert went into effect 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Public Works Street Division.

Plowing of emergency routes is already underway. Any vehicles parked on the street during plowing may be ticketed or towed.

Once crews are finished with emergency routes, they will move on to Zone 3, which is consists of non-core areas of Sioux Falls. Crews will begin on north/south streets, and will move to east/west streets by Wednesday evening.

You can find more details about the city's snow alert system, including how you can sign up for snow alert notifications, on the city's website.