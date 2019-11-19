City of Sioux Falls proposes special event fee for law enforcement services

As Sioux Falls continues to grow, the need for stand-bye officers at special events also increases.

Yesterday, the mayor's office proposed a revised special event fee ordinance to address the issue.

The way it reads now, events like JazzFest and Hot Harley Nights would be required to pay a fee to the city of around $70 per hour, per officer.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns says the department doesn't have enough overtime budget to pay officers for special events as well as their regular shifts.

"What that does is, well the events have been going very well, it actually erodes the overall public safety," Burns said.

Burns has been working with the mayor's office to implement a plan to correct the problem.

"We proposed that is the responsibility of the events organizers and the people that attend the events, that they should be the ones who support these events," Burns said.

T.J. Nelson, Deputy Chief of Staff for Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, says Sioux Falls is working with its peer cities to see what the best options are.

"The overwhelming majority of them have a cost recovery motto for police response time and time on scene for those events," Nelson said. "So we're looking to implement some of those changes to make sure that we still have a great level of quality to our events, but the taxpayers aren't on the hook for all the expenses that go into those events."

But the proposal has some worried about the future costs of special events like JazzFest.

"The problem with having events potentially absorb all those costs is the fact that many of these organizations are doing something for the benefit of the whole city," Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Executive Director Trygve Fredrickson said.

Fredrickson says if the ordinance passes "as is," that JazzFest will be "crippled."

Sioux Falls City Councilor Marshalll Selberg says he understands the need for the proposed fee, but wants to see the final version of the ordinance before making any decisions.

"Until you see the final numbers, I mean they do make a good argument to the fact that, well look at all these cities that already do this... but of course you're hesitant to the fact that, if you're going to lose some events that have been supportive of this community for years, you don't want to do that either. So it's going to be a pretty fine balance," Selberg said.

According to Nelson, events that have been held annually over the past three years would receive a reduced price for first year of this ordinance, but would be required to pay full price every year after that.

Selberg says a final proposal of the ordinance is expected to be released soon, and the topic will be discussed at the next city council meeting.