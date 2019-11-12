City of Sioux Falls requests additional $1.5 million to finish parking ramp project

The Village on the River Project was supposed to be one of the biggest developments in downtown Sioux Falls history, but the project fell apart this past May.

The original $20.6 million budget appears to have been exhausted, and city leader are now asking for additional funds to complete the stand-alone parking ramp.

The city is requesting an additional $1.5 million to complete the downtown parking ramp project.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken took to YouTube Nov. 7 to address the project.

"The city has a responsibility to follow through in the city's commitment to open the new parking ramp on a timely basis. There is parking demand for the nearby tenants downtown, and we want to meet those needs with a safe property," TenHaken said.

Sioux Falls Finance Director Shawn Pritchett says without the additional $1.5 million the parking ramp will not be able to open to the public.

Sioux Falls City Council Vice Chairman Greg Zeitzert believes that the additional funds will be enough to do just that.

"It's unfortunate that we're here, but we to protect our investment, and we need to put money in to finish the ramp, protect the asset , and get it generating revenue," Neitzert said.

Because of the lack of private development, there are additional costs that need to be addressed to open the parking ramp to the public.

"Since we're not going to have a building on top, we basically need to cap the columns at the top to protect the structure, do some some extra drainage work, we need to put a generator in, we need to cap off certain elevator shafts that were going to go higher, and we have to finish off some stairwells," Neitzert said. "Essentially some things that a private developer would have done."

But some members of city council are concerned about putting more money into the project.

"The problem I have with it is that we are doing things now that will have to be undone when a developer comes on board. So, that's where I wanted to keep costs low, and I think the citizens want that as well," Sioux Falls City Council Member Theresa Stehly said.

If additional funds are approved, Pritchett says the project should be finished by June of next year.