City officials urge caution in cleanup after Sioux Falls tornadoes

City leaders are asking people to be careful around storm-damaged areas as crews continue clean up in Sioux Falls.

Damage near 41st & Louise. Submitted photo.

Public Works Director Mark Cotter says clean up and power restoration efforts are focused on the three hardest-hit areas of town. Those areas include 41st Street, La Quinta Street west of Minnesota Ave., and the Avera Heart Hospital campus on 69th Street.

A number of streets and intersections in those areas remain closed. You can check the latest closures on the city's interactive map.

Cotter said in addition to city crews, the city has hired many private contractors to help with clean up and road repairs.

