City proposes anti-hate resolution

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has introduced a resolution condemning hate in the city of Sioux Falls.

In a press release from the city, city council plans discuss the resolution on Jan. 14.

“Hate has no place in Sioux Falls,” TenHaken said. “I’m proud to stand with the Human Relations Commission and condemn bias, discrimination, and hate in Sioux Falls. With this resolution, we reaffirm our belief that hate has no place in Sioux Falls and remind the public of ways to report discrimination to the city.”

“The Human Relations Commission passed this resolution to set the precedent that hate groups are not welcome in Sioux Falls,” said Alex Ramírez, chair of the City’s Human Relations Commission. “We will continue to monitor and take action as needed so that the people of Sioux Falls can live without a fear of discrimination and hate.”

The resolution was adopted by the city’s Human Relations Commission in 2019. A majority vote of the City Council is required to adopt the resolution.

For more information visit siouxfalls.org.