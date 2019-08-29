City-related organizations aim to create unified Sioux Falls logo

The Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is spearheading a project to collaborate with all city-related organizations to create a unified city logo.

The first step in the process of designing a new lego is completed. A committee chose North Star Banding and Marketing, based in Tennessee and Florida. The company specializes in the niche market of logo design for cities, and have previously worked locally for the cities of Brookings, and Fargo, N.D.

The next step is including local residents and businesses. The company will be hosting focus groups in Sioux falls and launching a community survey.

Directors at the chamber say they did review local design applicants and describe the goal of a unified logo for many divisions of the city.

"A broad-based committee looked throughout and looked carefully at our local people as well as other opportunities throughout the country, and after a significant amount of consternation, really came up with the fact that this was the best company to do what we needed to have done," said Dr. Dave Kapaska, Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce interim president.

"All of these organizations that are doing these underlying same work, if we could share a visual identity, there's just an opportunity to boost Sioux Falls," said Jennie Doyen, Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce marketing and communications director.

Representatives from North Star will be in Sioux Falls Sept. 11 at the downtown library for a community identity workshop. The workshop begins at 5:30 p.m. and the public is invited.

The new logo is expected to be unveiled by early 2020.