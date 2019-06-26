City releases results of Events Campus Survey

The Events Campus study group in Sioux Falls says the public appears split over what to do with facilities in the area.

A survey was launched earlier this month to gather feedback.

Two of the main points of focus were the baseball stadium and the Sioux Falls Arena. The city says the survey was one way to hear opinions from neighbors about how the land surrounding the premier center can be improved.

"The overall goal of the group is to make sure that the campus as a whole is a huge economic driver for the City of Sioux Falls, as well as a quality of life asset for the community, so it's a great place to enjoy a concert, a game, banquet, wedding reception, but we want to make sure it's sustainable for the long-term," said t.j. Nelson, city of Sioux Falls spokesman.

The city says it wants the campus to compete with other cities around the country when it comes to entertainment.

The study group's final report will be presented to the city council.