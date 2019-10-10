City reminds residents to stay informed about winter weather

The city of Sioux Falls is also prepping for winter weather conditions and as freezing temperatures, rain and even snow are expected in the next few days.

The city is asking its residents to stay informed and prepare for the coming weather.

The city says vehicles parked on marked emergency snow routes must be moved after two inches of snow has fallen and that plows will enter neighborhoods after these routes are clear.

Residents must clear sidewalks within 48 hours after it snows and must also clear mailboxes and fire hydrants.

Snow gates are used city-wide during snow alerts, with the exception of emergency snow routes that are three lanes or wider. The city says snow gates should reduce the amount of snow deposited in driveways, but do not eliminate the potential for snow in driveways.