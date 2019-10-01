City removes yellow parking citation payment boxes

As of Oct. 1, the city of Sioux Falls Parking Division has removed all yellow parking citation payment boxes located throughout downtown Sioux Falls.

The officials said in a release the city’s expenses will be reduced $10,000 annually by removal of these underutilized payment boxes.

“The introduction of online payments has reduced the use of parking citation payment boxes to less than 0.03 percent of all parking citations issued," said Matt Nelson, Public Parking facilities manager. "The city will continue to offer multiple convenient payment options for citizens."

Parking citation payment options:

• Online at www.siouxfalls.org/parking

• By phone at 605-367-8170

• By mail with the included envelope

• At any Sioux Falls First PREMIER Bank location

• At the City Hall drive-up drop box located to the east of City Hall

• In person, at City Hall, ground floor, 224 West Ninth Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57117

