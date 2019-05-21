City seeking feedback on parks, services offered

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is conducting a community interest and opinion survey to receive input and feedback on parks, recreation, trails, and open space.

The online survey is available at plansfparks.org.

The goal of the survey is to gather feedback from residents regarding potential programs, services, and amenities residents and visitors are most interested in having in the community. The results will help establish priorities for the future improvement of parks and recreation facilities, programs, and services.

