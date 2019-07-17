City urging residents to be aware of firefighter fundraising scam

The City of Sioux Falls is issuing a fraud warning after someone posing as a firefighter has been soliciting residents for donations.

The city said the scam asks residents for donations to purchase health and safety equipment not covered by the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue budget. Officials said this person is not a Sioux Falls firefighter and does not have any connection to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

The city also added that Sioux Falls Fire Rescue employees do not solicit donations from the public over the phone or by going door to door. If a firefighter comes to a home or calls looking for money, the city said do not give out money and notify police.

Residents are also encouraged to ask anyone coming to their door asking for funds or trying to sell something, to see their peddler’s license. The city said each peddler is required to have a license and is required to show that license upon request.

To report suspicious fundraising activities, residents are encouraged to call the Sioux Falls Police Department at 605-367-7000.

