City worried snow removal budget could run out before winter storms hit

As Sioux Falls waits for the season's first winter blizzard City Hall is worried about the snow removal budget running out. The city has asked the Sioux Falls City Council to set aside $3 million just in case winter storms blanket the city in snow and ice.

Record-breaking precipitation earlier this year including an April blizzard took up a lot of the city's snow removal budget. Many crews were out this year plowing and salting, but now going into the winter months at the end of this year the city is taking steps to make sure they have a budget for cleanup.

"Anytime we do a full neighborhood plow out that's when things get expensive," Director of Public Works, Mark Cotter said.

Mother Nature hasn't been taking it easy on South Dakota this year blanketing Sioux Falls in 40 inches of snow during the first five months, really packing a punch. Rewind to last year, Sioux Falls experienced a similar situation.

"We had a challenging situation in 2018 that did not improve into 2019," Sioux Falls Finance Director, Shawn Pritchett said.

Last year’s winter created unusual snow and de-icing events. There were 17 last year in the first five months, but rolling into this year there were 25.

"Right now if we don't get any snow or de-icing events we're going to be right at 100 percent of our budget," Cotter said.

That leaves the city of Sioux Falls asking for more funds to be added to the snow removal budget as it's already 84 percent depleted.

To take caution, the council is expected to approve $3 million in the event that this year’s winter storms bare down on Sioux Falls before the 2020 yearly allocation starts.

"It would be helpful from a budgetary standpoint that we didn't have a significant number of snow or de-icing events occurring for the rest of the year," Pritchett said.

"We wanted to take what we call a provisional $3 million supplement request that will only use dollars if we actually get an active weather pattern," Cotter said.

On average during the first five months of the year the city sees three snow alerts, but this year there were five.

"The reason we've asked for the $3 million dollars in it's really from an abundance of caution," Cotter said.

Around $7.6 million was budgeted for snow removal this year. Since that wasn't enough the city will be upping that to $8.6 million next year.

The city did ask for a provisional budget last year something Cotter said doesn't happen very often. City Council is expected to approve the new budget sometime next month.

