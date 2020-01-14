Classic musical premieres at Washington Pavilion Tuesday

“The Color Purple” will premiere Tuesday night at the Washington Pavilion in Downtown Sioux Falls at 7:30 PM. The musical won a Tony Award in 2016 for “Best Musical Revival.” It is described as an American classic about a young woman’s journey to love and triumph in the American South.

Performances will be inside the Mary W. Sommervold Hall inside the Pavilion Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 PM. Some seats are available on the orchestra level for as low as $40. You can use the promo code SURPRISE to get the discounted tickets. Tickets range in price from $32 to $109 and can be purchased here.

There is a dinner buffet that will be offered before the show at Leonardo’s Café, which is inside the Washington Pavilion. The menu is always based off the production being performed at the Pavilion. This show’s menu includes peach BBQ ribs, southern smothered chicken, “Celie’s” cornbread casserole, “Shug’s” glazed carrots, pasta and a house salad. The price of that dinner is $21.95 per person. Coffee or soda is included in that cost. It will be served from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM.