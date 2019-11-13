Tuesday marked the inaugural 'Clear Cyber Leaders Conference in Sioux Falls.

The conference is a joint venture between Dakota State University, the University of South Dakota Law School and the Better Business Bureau. The goal is to stimulate group discussion, talk about the future of work in a cyber world and more.

"Bringing this meeting together is to discuss cybersecurity, law, education and applied research," said Jose Marie-Griffiths, Dakota State University president. "This is a new area of law, a new discipline of law, if you will, that brings law into the 21st century so that we can begin to address issues and concerns and activities and events in the cyber universe."

Speakers at the conference included FBI Special Agent Jill Sanborn and Dr. Mark R. Hagerott, chancellor for the North Dakota University System.