Clerk scares away attempted robbers at Sioux Falls business

Authorities say a clerk used a baseball bat to fend off an armed robbery attempt at a Sioux Falls business.

Two men entered the business near 10th Street and Franklin Ave. around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and demanded cash, according to Public Information Officer Sam Clemens. One of the suspects was armed with a knife.

The clerk, who is also the owner of the business, grabbed a baseball bat from behind the counter and yelled at the suspects. They dropped the knife and ran from the business.

Officers arrested the suspects a few blocks away.

Forty-two-year-old Justin Shane Kills Small and 47-year-old John James Moran face first-degree robbery charges.