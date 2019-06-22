Cliff Avenue Greenhouse keeping business afloat during nearby construction

The Cliff Avenue Greenhouse is right in the middle of construction at 26th street and Southeastern Avenue making it hard for customers to smoothly come and go from their parking lot.

A lot of people wondered if the green house was still open amid the construction.

Owner Heath Zeigler said they were a little worried when this all started but they're realizing construction isn't as bad as they thought it was going to be.

"I hope we survive but so far we've been doing alright," Zeigler said.

Cliff Avenue Greenhouse has been buried under construction cones while the city continues their 'Raise the Road' project with more construction to the other side of them off of interstate 229.

"It has had an impact the city has been good as far as getting signs up and giving us an access point right off of 229," Zeigler said.

"We had kind of almost real panic mode when they were telling us about it. We know it has to be done because it is you know with the trains coming across the traffic is backed up clear around to 229," Zeigler said.

He said the greenhouse has received a handful of phone calls asking if they were still open during construction. There’s a huge sign out front that reads 'we are open.'

"That has helped," Zeigler said.

Many customers are also asking how bad the construction is and what's the best way to get there.

"The city's promised us they're going to keep 26th street open both directions all the time other than just a few little minor things here and there," Zeigler said.

One customer was able to get to the greenhouse very easily due to a new access point on the interstate 229 ramp.

"For me it was very fortunate because there was an exit right off of the exit ramp," Customer, Tammy Makram said.

Makram isn't from Sioux Falls so she didn't know about the construction but she still made it through.

"I’m not so sure how I’m going to get back out again," Makram said.

"People have been real good about letting our customers in and out of 26th street," Zeigler said.

A portion of the project is expected to be finished this fall but the whole project is expected to take two years.

