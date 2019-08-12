Closing statements in Frias trial complete; jury deliberations underway

The fate of a man charged in a deadly drug deal gone bad is now in the hands of a jury.

Closing statements in the trial of Manuel Frias wrapped up Monday morning.

The 36-year-old Frias is charged with first-degree murder in the January, 2018 death of Samuel Crockett.

Police say Frias, Corey Zephier and Crystal Habben planned to rob Crockett during a drug deal. During the incident, Crockett shot and killed Zephier, then Frias fatally shot Crockett.

During closing arguments Monday, Frias' defense argued the shooting was self-defense. Prosecutors said Frias can't reasonably claim self-defense, as Frias planned on robbing Crockett.

