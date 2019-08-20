Coastin' for Cancer race this weekend

A weekend race is encouraging people to be the change to help fight back against cancer.

Coast 2 Coast Fitness in Tea is sponsoring it's third annual Coastin' for Cancer event. People can participate in an interactive mile, 5k or 10k race.

The event is a fundraiser for the JY6 Foundation, a program that supports research to end leukemia and pediatric cancers. The foundation has special meaning for people at the gym.

"We've all been affected by cancer, cancer has affected every one of my staff members, we've lost friends, we've lost family members, a lot of people in our lives have been affected by cancer," said Corey Vasquez, Coast 2 Coast owner and operator. "One thing we wanted to do was give back and help raise a little bit of funds to help supply the fight."

The race is Sunday at Cherry Rock Park in Sioux Falls.

The event has raised nearly $10,000 over the past three years.

Tickets can be purchased here.

For more details, visit the event's Facebook page.