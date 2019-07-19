Cody Johnson to perform at Pentagon

Rising country music star Cody Johnson will perform at the Sanford Pentagon on October 12.

Tickets start at $30 and go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on July 26 at ticketmaster.com and the Pentagon Box Office.

Cody Johnson recently signed with major record label Warner Music Nashville after being one of the most-sought-after unsigned musicians.

Before signing with Warner Music Nashville, Johnson landed two releases in Billboard’s country albums Top 10 and sold out NRG Stadium in Houston - the only unsigned artist to ever sell out the 74,000-seat stadium.

Johnson won Texas Regional Radio’s Male Vocalist in 2011 and again in 2018, adding Album of the Year for Gotta Be Me and Single of the Year for “Wild as You.”

Pepper Entertainment is producing the concert.

