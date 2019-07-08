Two PGA Tour Champion added to Sanford International event in Sioux Falls

PGA TOUR Champions golfers Colin Montgomerie and Jerry Kelly have officially committed to the Sanford International Presented by Cambria on Sept. 16-22 at Minnehaha Country Club, in Sioux Falls.

Montgomerie, the 2010 European Ryder Cup captain and three-time PGA TOUR Champions major winner, is returning for his second appearance at the Sanford International. The Glascow, Scotland, native has 92 professional victories on his resume and was named the European Tour Player of the Year five times. He is undefeated in singles competition at the Ryder Cup, playing for Europe on eight occasions.

Kelly, born and raised in Madison, Wisconsin, also returns for a second time to the Sanford International. Kelly won the American Family Insurance Championship on the PGA TOUR Champions in June and is currently ranked third in the Charles Schwab Cup rankings. In his career, Kelly has won three times on the PGA TOUR and four times on the PGA TOUR Champions. He was also a member of the Presidents Cup team in 2003.

Tickets to the Sanford International Presented by Cambria are currently on sale. Tickets start at $10. Patrons may purchase tickets at sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376.

Volunteer registration for the Sanford International is now open. More than 1,200 volunteers are needed for the week of events. Volunteers can choose from more than 20 different committees. Visit sanfordinternational.com/volunteer for more information.

