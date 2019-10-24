College GameDay set is coming together in Brookings

An almost picture-perfect day in Brookings helped illuminate the focal point, the College Green nestled on South Dakota State University's campus. Construction and assembly crews were relentless in their Thursday preparations as the stage is set for the iconic College GameDay hosts to entertain a raucous crowd of Jackrabbit and Bison fans. One worker was even skeptical to see photographers on stage to capture the unique view as it is usually identified as 'holy ground'.

"It's crazy having it over here," said SDSU student Ryan Blomgren. "I mean choosing SDSU versus NDSU over a Wisconsin and Ohio State the same weekend, it's just crazy having that national recognition in a small school."

College GameDay is no easy feat to accomplish as the behind the scenes crew has to adjust to a new venue each week. They were unaware of a trip to South Dakota until Sunday. That required a few plane trips and site survey to evaluate the potential location for the broadcast. Then there is the tedious work that requires about 65 people to build the structures. It will be well worth it for everyone involved as the Dakota Marker Game between the Jackrabbits and the Bison will bring an entertaining show of its own.

"I love the rivalries, especially when it's north and south of the border type rivalries that we've got going here," said Judi Weiss who is College GameDay's Senior Operations Producer. "We see a similarity to when we do Alabama Auburn."

While the aforementioned game known as the Iron Bowl will not be the game on display, it is very likely there will be a similar intensity between both fan bases for the 2:00 p.m. game.