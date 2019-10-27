College Gameday was a success in Brookings

Fans from South Dakota State University and fans from North Dakota State University have been gearing up all week for the festivities that Saturday's game was going to offer.

It all started first thing this morning with ESPN's "College Gameday" broadcast.

"Quite comical to be able to partake in Brookings, South Dakota what you would typically see down in an ACC or SEC match-up, so very fortunate for that opportunity," Tyler Urban said, a fan of the SDSU Jackrabbits.

The thousands of fans who showed up early for the broadcast were sure to hold their signs high, and of course get loud.

"College Gameday was awesome," Mason Stahly said, an SDSU fan.

SDSU fans exploded with cheers after celebrity guest Pat McAfee picked the Jackrabbits to win the game.

But many of those cheers quickly turned to boos when longtime show host Lee Corso put on a bison mascot head to lock in his pick.

At The End Of The broadcast, fans headed to the stadium in what was sure to be an exciting Dakota Marker football game.