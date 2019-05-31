College students from Philadelphia help build homes in Sioux Falls

Habitat for Humanity in Sioux Falls is hosting a group of college students from halfway across the country to help with local construction projects.

The 12 students from Philadelphia are working on neighborhood revitalization and are building two homes in Sioux Falls.

"The program here is based around helping the undergrads understand the bigger purpose," said Kelly Rogers, adult facilitator for South Dakota St. Joseph's group. "St. Joe's is a Jesuit University in Philadelphia and one of our core purposes is working with and for others. That's a Jesuit ideal that we really focus on during undergraduate career at St. Joseph's University."

The university has six total groups of students helping in different cities.

Saint Joseph's prioritizes community service alongside academics and social development.