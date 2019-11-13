College students learn more about impeachment inquiry

The first impeachment inquiry has been an ongoing discussion for most of the day.

"We've had over the last few weeks some private committee hearings in Congress and the House of Representatives, now they're opening those up to the public," NSU Political Science Professor Dr. Jon Schaff said.

Northern State University Political Science Professor, Dr. Jon Schaff makes sure to stay up to date with the latest information.

"I think it's incumbent upon the American people to stay up-to-date with what's going on and this is one of the more serious things that our national government could do," Dr. Schaff said.

It's important for him, just in case students ever have any questions.

"If you take your responsibilities as a citizen seriously this is precisely the kind of thing that you want to stay informed about, and that you can form an intelligent opinion," Dr. Schaff said.

There are plenty of students who do want to know more about what is happening.

"There's plenty of different Professors who come from all different sorts of personal life backgrounds, educational backgrounds, so I think that's really valuable," NSU student Alec Sigdes said.

Students are confident they can ask their Professors questions, and will receive informed responses.

"I think it's a pretty good environment between most Professors and Students. I fell very confident that they could tell me what they think or what their opinion is," said.

Dr. Schaff will gladly talk to any student. He even enjoys hearing what they think about topics such as this one.

"What we're hoping is that on our side, we give the students some information, some education, and then they can give it back to us in an intelligent fashion," Schaff said.