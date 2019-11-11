Commission awards Avera St. Lukes Hospital acceditation

An Aberdeen hospital has been awarded accreditation from a prestigious evaluation compliance service.

The Joint Commission awarded Avera St. Luke's Hospital its Gold Seal of Approval, Avera Health officials announced Monday.

To earn the accreditation, Avera St. Lukes underwent an unannounced review where several different hospital standards were analyzed, including emergency management and leadership.

The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients.

Avera St. Luke’s also received the Gold Seal of Approval in 2016. The nationally recognized accreditation lasts for three years.