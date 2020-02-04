Committee kills bill requiring counselors to notify parents if students identify as transgender

A state legislative panel has tabled a bill that would have required school counselors to inform parents if their child identified as transgender.

The Senate Education Committee voted to table Senate Bill 88 Tuesday morning 6-1.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Phil Jensen of Rapid City. It would have required a counselor, school psychologist or social worker employed by a school district in South Dakota to notify a student’s parent if the student is “articulating feelings of gender dysphoria."

The ACLU of South Dakota issued a statement commending the committee for voting to table SB 88, saying the bill would have required counselors to break students' trust. They also expressed concern the bill would have deterred young people from seeking support.