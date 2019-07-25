Committee takes next step to complete Rich Greeno statue

A legendary track coach is one step closer to being immortalized. On Thursday, the bronze was poured for the statue of Coach Rich Greeno.

Greeno coached cross country and track for more than six decades, many of those years at Lincoln High School.

Sculptor Darwin Wolf and the casting crew at BronzeAge Art Casting were in attendance. Supporters say this statue will allow Coach Greeno to continue to inspire future runners.

"That's what our hope is that by us memorializing coach is this way through this bronze statue that will inspire others to be active. The location of the statue was going to be in a very public place, along the bike trail in Sioux Falls," Ali Langseth said, who is on the committee of the Greeno Memorial.

Greeno finished his career at the University of Sioux Falls in 2004.

He passed away at the age of 88 in 2017.