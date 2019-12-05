Community Theatre in Brandon opens holiday show Friday

The Mighty Corson Art Players took over operations at the Corson Playhouse in Brandon in 2012. That's where the community theatre performs its shows. Ken Ludwig's "The Game's Afoot, or Holmes for the Holidays" is the winter show.

It's set in December of 1936. Broadway star William Gillette has invited his fellow cast members from Sherlock Holmes to his Connecticut castle for a weekend. But one of his guests is stabbed to death, and the quest to track down the killer before the next victim appears is on.

There are performances Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 PM and on Sunday at 2:30 PM. All of the shows will be in the Corson Playhouse. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

The Corson Playhouse began as a social hub of Brandon Township. It served as a dance hall, community center and polling place as far back as 1928. It was renovated with new seats and an extended lobby in 2012. It now seats 100 people.