Sioux Falls' Community Triage Center reaches major milestone

Wednesday marks a major milestone for the Sioux Falls Regional Community Triage Center.

The organizing parties signed bylaws officially putting pen to paper to move the project forward.

The CTC is a collaboration between Avera, Sanford Health, the City of Sioux Falls, and Minnehaha County. Something Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says is a groundbreaking effort.

"It's very rare to see these four entities lining up for a singular cause," TenHaken said. "That's what makes this so special, it's also why it's going to be a success going forward."

The new facility will be located at 132 N. Dakota Ave., which currently serves as a city building.

The goal is to provide a safe place where those who are struggling with mental health and/or substance abuse issues can go to be assessed and stabilized as an alternative to hospitals and jail.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says he hopes the facility can make a big impact within the community.

"Part of what they are trying to do here is to get people on the front end so that they don't end up in the criminal justice system," Milstead said.

TenHaken says the CTC is not meant to be a moneymaker for the city, but instead a service for those who need it.

"It's an investment in people, it's an investment in taking care of one of our more vulnerable populations, people battling addiction, people battling mental health illness," TenHaken said. "We'll be able to take those people, diagnose how we can best treat them in our community, and then triage them to where they can get the best care."

There are a few steps in the planning process left for the CTC, but the facility is expected to be opened by the end of this year.