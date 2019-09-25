Community discussion: Combating opioid addiction

The Sioux Falls Health Department hosted a community conversation about opioids Wednesday morning.

Held at the Washington Pavilion, the meeting included national and local experts providing insights about the impact of opioids. The health department officials said the meeting was aimed to foster a conversation to better protect Sioux Falls residents and end the stigma surrounding addiction.

"Today it's all about creating awareness for the city of Sioux Falls and our community around opioid addiction," said Jill Franken, Sioux Falls Public Health Director. "And ways that we can come together as a community to increase the awareness and hopefully reduce the stigma around both opioid drug abuse as well as just substance use disorder or addiction issues in general."

The meeting included journalist and author Sam Quinones, who travels to communities around the nation to raise awareness of addiction issues.