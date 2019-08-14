Community honors fallen Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office in Iowa is honoring one of their own.

Deputy Stephanie Schreurs was on duty in her SUV Friday morning when she rounded a sharp curve and rolled her vehicle. She died days later at a hospital.

Now, there is a memorial set up outside of the sheriff's office in Rock Rapids, IA in her honor. People are encouraged to leave mementos on the truck for Deputy Schreurs. Community members say she was well-known throughout the county.

"She always had a lot of compassion, and she's so young and she was always on duty," Sue Vinson said, who placed a flower on the memorial. "We all loved her whether you knew her very well or not, everybody loved her."

A flower shop in Rock Rapids called Details will hand out 300 free carnations to people who want to honor the deputy. People are able to stop by from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM on Friday to pick one up. It's located at 216 1st Avenue in Rock Rapids.