Burke community has positive outlook after tornado damage pushes back start of school

Many community members are optimistic and said the things that were destroyed by the tornado and straight-line wind on August 6th can be replaced.

Part of the school was destroyed in Burke, so the start of classes had to be pushed back a couple of weeks. Students will now start on Wednesday, September 4th. Many believe it will be good to start classes because some of the students are getting anxious to start, especially the seniors.

KSFY's photojournalist Dave Hauck takes us to Burke in the video in this article to show you how the community has come together to get the town ready for the start of the school year.