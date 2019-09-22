Company renews effort to mine for gold near Spearfish Canyon

A company that unsuccessfully sought unsuccessfully to mine for gold near the rim of Spearfish Canyon is preparing to renew the effort.

Don Valentine, one of the managers of VMC LLC, gave an informational tour of the proposed project area Thursday to members of the state Board of Minerals and Environment.

Valentine said the company has begun the process for a conditional use permit that the project needs in Lawrence County.

The company's 2012 application drew criticism about the mine's impact on residential property values, and noise, dust, and environmental damage.

Valentine says the new application will move the project boundaries about 500 feet farther away from the canyon rim than the previous plan.

