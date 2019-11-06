Compass Center charity raffle

The Compass Center, a center for sexual and domestic violence in Sioux Falls, will be raffling off a rare bottle of bourbon.

The rare bottle is considered a collector's bottle from the six-millionth barrel of Buffalo Trace and is made available only to nonprofits for the purpose of fundraising.

The drawing will be held during a tasting event on Nov. 22 with all proceeds supporting Compass Center's services for survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

Raffle tickets are $20 each or $50 for three tickets along with admission for one to the tasting event.